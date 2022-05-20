Sweet Pea and Bruno

Sweet Pea

Sweet Pea is just as sweet as can be! She was rescued by RESQCATS just in the nick of time. Her life and the lives of her unborn babies could have been taken quickly as she ended up in a high-kill shelter in San Bernardino. She gave birth at RESQCATS and has raised her family. She desires a home with someone who is just as excited about her as most are about her kittens.

Sweet Pea has absolutely beautiful, brown tabby markings and soulful eyes that will just melt your heart. She is sweet, gentle, attentive and loving … and she needs someone to share all her attributes with.

Her kittens will be available soon, and she could go home with one! She has had a vet exam, been tested for Felv/FIV, and she has received both of her FVRCP vaccinations. She is wormed, spayed, and micro-chipped.

Don’t miss out on this one just because she is a year old. She still has years of love to give to the lucky person who adopts her. If interested in adopting, please personal message Jeffyne through RESQCATS Facebook or reach out through the website: RESQCATS.org.

Bruno

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no!

Well, you may not be talking about Bruno, but it seems everyone else is. We really DO have to talk about Bruno, because he is the best dog. Bruno is friendly, outgoing, and the sweetest dog on the block! He is a 9 months old Kelpie/German Shepherd type breed. These breeds are highly intelligent and active dogs.

He’s good with other dogs and will make a great playmate and pup companion! Bruno LOVES people and just can’t get enough love and attention. He has such a positive and sweet outlook on everything, from new humans to squeaky toys … that he is going to make a family very lucky to have him. Bruno is a bouncy, fluffy ball of love who picks up on manners and training lightning fast, and will bring SO much joy into your life. Don’t wait to meet Bruno! He may just be the next love of your life … fill out an application on our website syvhumane.org/adoptions/available-dogs or stop by 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton.

