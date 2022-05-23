Quire of Voyces Performs at Santa Barbara’s St. Anthony’s Chapel

There’s something soul-stirring about choral music, especially with great acoustics. For a taste of timelessness, the a cappella group Quire of Voyces (quireofvoyces.org) comes to St. Anthony’s Chapel Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 (both at 3 p.m.) with a new show, Sacred Love.

“I’ve been thinking about this type of concert for quite some time now,” shared artistic director Nathan Kreitzer, who founded the choir — made up of professional singers who recreate world-class renditions of the finest a cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras in acoustically stunning historic venues — in 1993. Among the works is Sviridov’s “Sacred Love,” a hauntingly beautiful piece of Russian music sung by soprano Dr. Nichole Dechaine. “I think I have found some tremendous music that should culminate in a glorious concert,” said Kreitzer.

Tickets are available at the door starting 30 minutes before the performance, as well as at the Garvin Theatre box office and Chaucer’s Books until noon on Friday, May 27.

Quire of Voyces will also perform a free concert on Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley in Los Olivos.

