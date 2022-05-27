Zelda, Ferdinand, Teddy & Sweetie

Zelda (ASAP)

Credit: Courtesy

Zelda is a 4-year-old black and white female cat. She came to us from a rescue group after showing a bit too much cattitude. ASAP worked with Zelda and discovered a playful, loving cat hiding beneath that sassy exterior, and now she can often be seen running around the shelter, playing and greeting volunteers. She’s looking for an experienced owner who understands feline body language.

Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Ferdinand (Spark Rescue)

Credit: Courtesy

If you are looking for a lap dog, look no further! This adorable, friendly, loving, 6 month old fully vaccinated, altered male Chihuahua/Dachshund mix is your boy. Ferdinand, like the bull, is gentle and calm, and just wants to find his family. If you are looking for a best friend that will never leave your side, Ferdi would love to apply for the job.

Teddy (Spark Rescue)

Credit: Courtesy

This sweet, fun-loving people pup loves going on adventures and being out where the people are. Teddy is a Pomeranian/Spaniel mix who is loyal and just wants to feel secure. This adorable guy will make a great companion for an adult-only home with people who include him in their everyday lives and activities.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-catsto learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or mail Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Sweetie (RESQCATS)

Credit: Courtesy

All of Sweetie’s babies found homes this week…all SIX! But she is still looking for her person. You can meet her at RESQCATS! Just message me or reach out through the website: RESQCATS.org.

And just so you know, once Sweetie finds a home, it opens up an enclosure at RESQCATS so they can save more lives. Not only will you be making a difference for this beautiful mom, but you will be part of helping RESQCATS help others!

If interested in adopting, please personal message Jeffyne through RESQCATS Facebook or reach out through the website: RESQCATS.org.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.