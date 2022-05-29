‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Wins 9 Awards for 2021 Coverage & Design
CA News Publishers Association Recognizes Our Columns, Reporting, and Photography
The Santa Barbara Independent was recognized for our 2021 coverage and design nine times across eight categories by the CA News Publishers Association. We were rated alongside weekly newspapers with a circulation between 11,001-25,000. Check out our wins below.
1. Coverage of Youth and Education
Read Delaney Smith’s “The Struggle Against Learning Loss,” which won first place for Coverage of Youth and Education.
“Santa Barbara Students Struggle to Learn During Pandemic”
2. Editorial Comment
Tyler Hayden’s column examining Bellosguardo ― “Santa Barbara’s most nakedly corrupt institution” ― won first place for Editorial Comment.
“The News Letter: Another Big Party at Bellosguardo”
3. Columns
Nick Welsh’s Angry Poodle won first place for Columns. Check out one of his winning entries:
“Santa Barbara Sued for Waging ‘Eugenics’ Campaign Against the Poor”
4. Inside Page Layout & Design
Ricky Barajas won second place for Inside Page Layout & Design. Caitlin Fitch also received fifth place. Check out their designs here.
5. Arts & Entertainment Coverage
Charles Donelan won third place for Arts & Entertainment Coverage. Check out one of his entries here:
“‘Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical’ at ETC”
6. Land-Use Reporting
Tyler Hayden’s coverage of UCSB’s Munger Dorm ― which he dubbed “Dormzilla” ― won third place for Land-Use Reporting. Read one of the winning entries below, and catch up on our Munger Dorm coverage here.
“Dormzilla Descends on UCSB”
7. Photo Story/Essay
Daniel Dreifuss won fifth place for Photo Story/Essay. Check out his work here:
“Inside the Organized Chaos of Santa Maria’s COVID ICU”
8. Illustration
Ben Ciccati won second place for Illustration. Check out his work here:
