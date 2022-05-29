About Us

‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Wins 9 Awards for 2021 Coverage & Design

CA News Publishers Association Recognizes Our Columns, Reporting, and Photography

Sun May 29, 2022 | 10:10am

The Santa Barbara Independent was recognized for our 2021 coverage and design nine times across eight categories by the CA News Publishers Association. We were rated alongside weekly newspapers with a circulation between ​​11,001-25,000. Check out our wins below.

1. Coverage of Youth and Education

Read Delaney Smith’s “The Struggle Against Learning Loss,” which won first place for Coverage of Youth and Education.

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

“​​Santa Barbara Students Struggle to Learn During Pandemic”

2. Editorial Comment

Tyler Hayden’s column examining Bellosguardo ― “Santa Barbara’s most nakedly corrupt institution” ― won first place for Editorial Comment.

Credit: Courtesy

“The News Letter: Another Big Party at Bellosguardo”

3. Columns

Nick Welsh’s Angry Poodle won first place for Columns. Check out one of his winning entries:

Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

“Santa Barbara Sued for Waging ‘Eugenics’ Campaign Against the Poor”

4. Inside Page Layout & Design

Ricky Barajas won second place for Inside Page Layout & Design. Caitlin Fitch also received fifth place. Check out their designs here.

Credit: Ricky Barajas

5. Arts & Entertainment Coverage

Charles Donelan won third place for Arts & Entertainment Coverage. Check out one of his entries here: 

Credit: Brian Kuhlmann

“‘Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical’ at ETC”

6. Land-Use Reporting

Tyler Hayden’s coverage of UCSB’s Munger Dorm ― which he dubbed “Dormzilla” ― won third place for Land-Use Reporting. Read one of the winning entries below, and catch up on our Munger Dorm coverage here.

The Munger Residence Hall would stand 159 feet tall, just below the height of UCSB’s Storke Tower. | Credit: Courtesy

“Dormzilla Descends on UCSB”

7. Photo Story/Essay

Daniel Dreifuss won fifth place for Photo Story/Essay. Check out his work here: 

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

“Inside the Organized Chaos of Santa Maria’s COVID ICU”

8. Illustration

Ben Ciccati won second place for Illustration. Check out his work here: 

Credit: Ben Ciccati

