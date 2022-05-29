‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Wins 9 Awards for 2021 Coverage & Design

The Santa Barbara Independent was recognized for our 2021 coverage and design nine times across eight categories by the CA News Publishers Association. We were rated alongside weekly newspapers with a circulation between ​​11,001-25,000. Check out our wins below.

1. Coverage of Youth and Education

Read Delaney Smith’s “The Struggle Against Learning Loss,” which won first place for Coverage of Youth and Education.

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

Tyler Hayden’s column examining Bellosguardo ― “Santa Barbara’s most nakedly corrupt institution” ― won first place for Editorial Comment.

Credit: Courtesy

3. Columns

Nick Welsh’s Angry Poodle won first place for Columns. Check out one of his winning entries:

Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

4. Inside Page Layout & Design

Ricky Barajas won second place for Inside Page Layout & Design. Caitlin Fitch also received fifth place. Check out their designs here.

Credit: Ricky Barajas

5. Arts & Entertainment Coverage

Charles Donelan won third place for Arts & Entertainment Coverage. Check out one of his entries here:

Credit: Brian Kuhlmann

6. Land-Use Reporting

Tyler Hayden’s coverage of UCSB’s Munger Dorm ― which he dubbed “Dormzilla” ― won third place for Land-Use Reporting. Read one of the winning entries below, and catch up on our Munger Dorm coverage here.

The Munger Residence Hall would stand 159 feet tall, just below the height of UCSB’s Storke Tower. | Credit: Courtesy

7. Photo Story/Essay

Daniel Dreifuss won fifth place for Photo Story/Essay. Check out his work here:

Credit: Daniel Dreifuss (file)

8. Illustration

Ben Ciccati won second place for Illustration. Check out his work here:

Credit: Ben Ciccati

