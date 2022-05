More Like This

The latest edition of the Sheriff’s Roundup is now available on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel. This edition features a COVID update from the Jails, information about catalytic converter thefts, a recap a homicide case in Goleta, recent events in Isla Vista, our latest promotions, and a farewell to our staff members who recently retired.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.