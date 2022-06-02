Campus Commencement Activities to Celebrate 6,585 Graduates for 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
June 1, 2022
And We’re Back
UCSB resumes commencement activities, will celebrate 6,585 graduates for 2021-2022
View the complete news release at:https://www.news.ucsb.edu/2022/020647/and-were-back
(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — After going two years without its traditional graduation activities, UC Santa Barbara is back in the commencement business. The university between June 5 and June 12 will honor 6,585 students – a combination of both undergraduate and graduate — set to earn degrees in 2022 with official ceremonies and celebrations on campus, and in person.