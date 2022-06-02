Write On Track

Name: Sarah Stephens

Title: News Intern

What attracted you to UCSB’s new journalism minor, and what would you say to students who may be considering it? I found my passion for journalism at 15 years old, and when it became part of the Professional Writing minor in 2020, I immediately signed up because I wanted to gain knowledge from experienced journalists like my track coordinator, Nomi Morris. If you’re a curious individual, have some writing skills, value journalistic integrity, and can handle working on a deadline, then the journalism track is the perfect option.

What are your short-term and long-term plans after graduation? After a trip home, I’ll be coming back to live in the southern California area to explore some job opportunities so I can tackle my student loans. Ultimately, I hope to one day work for a news publication or magazine and also increase my skills in graphic design for printed media.

What was your favorite article to work on during your time with the Independent? My recent piece on the opioid crisis in Santa Barbara. I was able to hear real stories of people who have been affected by addiction and explored what Santa Barbara is doing about it. Oh, I also really loved when Nick Welsh had me investigate conspiracy theories around the Freemasons — I don’t think I’ve ever watched that many documentaries in one night.

