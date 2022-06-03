Gracie, Domino, Porky, and Ali

Gracie

Gracie | Credit: Courtesy

Things weren’t looking good for Gracie when she landed at a high-kill shelter in San Bernardino … PREGNANT!

It’s hard to imagine her being euthanized along with her unborn babies, but that is just what could’ve happened if she hadn’t been rescued. Gracie was very sick when she arrived at RESQCATS, but with weeks of care, medication, vet checks, subcutaneous fluids, and a whole lot of love, she recovered completely. And luckily, she was in good condition when she gave birth to four kittens.

Gracie has been a wonderful mother. But now it is time to find her the purr-fect home. She is truly beautiful with her tabby calico markings, and her eyes are like fine jewels. She is gentle, loving, and just about one of the sweetest cats I can ever remember coming through RESQCATS.

This mama cat had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. She is also wormed and had both of her FVRCP vaccinations. She is also spayed and microchipped.

Gracie is accepting visitors at RESQCATS, a rare opportunity to visit the sanctuary for someone interested in giving her a home.

You may reach out to RESQCATS on Facebook with a message or comment, call RESQCATS at (805) 563-9424, or reach out through our website at RESQCATS.org.

P.S.: Two of her kittens will be available soon, and it would be okay with her to go home with one (or both) of them!

Domino

Domino | Credit: Courtesy

This fluffy young boy was found with four other youngsters running loose in downtown Santa Barbara. His long fur was so badly matted that he couldn’t move his legs properly. After many hours of dematting, he regained full use of his limbs and now binkies and zooms with joy. Come meet this sweet-natured bun boy at BUNS for a dose of cuteness overload! (He is neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.)

Porky

Porky | Credit: Courtesy

This handsome young guinea pig wants most to be held and cuddled by his humans. He is interactive and alert, especially when carrots are nearby, but snuggling and snacking on any greens will have him melting happily in your lap. If you’re looking for a very sociable and gentle pet to bond deeply with, Porky is your boy!

Come meet Domino, Porky, and many others at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

Ali

Ali | Credit: Courtesy

If she were a mythical creature, Ali would be a phoenix. This adorable 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog has had to rise from the ashes to start a new life.

Like any good herding dog, Ali was incredibly loyal to her beloved owner. And when the owner passed away, her whole world crumbled around her.

As a shy dog, Ali has had trouble adjusting to her new surroundings. She needs time and patience to come out of her shell, but once she does, you will see that she is an incredibly sweet girl with a big heart. She enjoys snuggling with her people, playing, and running around on the beach. Ali is great with other dogs, but she isn’t a fan of cats.

She is searching for someone special who can give her the love and patience she needs to become the phoenix she is meant to be. Are you that someone? Email adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today.

