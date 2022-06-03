Notice of Change in Polling Location for Voters Assigned to Mariposa at Ellwood Shores

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.



If your County Voter Information Guide listed your polling place location as Mariposa at Ellwood Shores, your polling place has been moved to Dos Pueblos High School, Performing Art Center Lobby at 7266 Alameda Ave in Goleta. The precincts affected are 33-3134 and 31-3136 in the City of Goleta. Your precinct number appears on the Vote by Mail ballot mailed to you in the upper right-hand corner of the ballot.

This does not affect the Vote by Mail ballot you were mailed, and you may still vote an return that ballot.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Please contact our office at 1-800-722-8683 if you are unsure if this notice applies to you. Don’t forget to vote on June 7, 2022!

