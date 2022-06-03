Santa Barbara Courthouse Roof and Exterior Restoration Project to Begin Tuesday, June 7

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA – June 2, 2022) – The County of Santa Barbara will undergo a comprehensive, multi-phase restoration project of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse beginning on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The project is designed to create a safe, weathertight roof and stable building along with a durable roof assembly, all while retaining the building’s historic character.

All restoration work on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse—a National Historic Landmark—will be carried out using the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. Phase One is expected to proceed in early June through early September 2022. Phase Two through Phase Four of the restoration project will commence as funds are available.

The courthouse restoration project includes protection of existing materials, using as much existing tile as possible, and using similar materials. There will be major repairs to building drainage systems, skylights, concrete balcony assemblies, cast stone elements, and wood windows. The entire building will also undergo a gutter cleaning.

While the facility will remain open, there will be scaffolding around the portion of the building at the corner of Anacapa & Figueroa for Phase One. This may detract from photos and aesthetics that visitors and wedding parties expect. Occupants of the facility may be impacted by noise, dust and odors.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse was completed in 1929. There have been some minor repairs and patching, yet large sections of the roof have not been repaired since 1929 when initial construction was complete.