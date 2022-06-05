Inside Summer Solstice 2022

Nobuo saws plywood for a float platform at the Solstice Workshop. He provides technical help to any of the artists that need it. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Pali-X-Mano has been involved with the Solstice Festival since 1990. He’s a master of elaborate concepts for floats and costumes and perhaps most known for his large inflatable creations. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Carlos Cuellar has been creating for the Solstice parade for approximately 20 years. He prefers working on his own in his designated work space and “party tent,” vibing to music. One of his several projects this year includes a creation to honor beloved Solstice artist Anne Chevrefils, who passed recently. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom He will restore Chevrefils’s monkey to be reused in her honor. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Riccardo Morrison, Solstice Artistic Director | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Sun sculptures at the Solstice Workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Claudia Bratton, artist in residence | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Sun Bear Wilshun takes a Workshop break to pet Moose. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Raven Wylde, Pali-X-Mano (artist in residence), and Penny Little (Solstice special projects manager) | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Newlyweds Raven and Pali-X-Mano dance atop the platform of one of Pali’s works in progress. They were married at the workshop location, and one of Pali’s floats will feature the arbor from their wedding. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Mask maker Hathor Hammond tries on her new bear mask. Pali-X-Mano helps her adjust the wig. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Hammett in her bear mask. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Hammett holds a photo of her masked self in one of her creations. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Mask maker, Hathor Hammett, holds a photo of herself (masked and in a nurse costume). Hammett studies her bear mask. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Sun Bear Wilshun eyes his dragon creation, contemplating repairs needed after transporting it. His dragon will be repurposed after use in previous parades. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom Summer Solstice Workshop 2022 is held at 631 Garden Street. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
Join photographer Ingrid Bostrom as she dives into the Summer Solstice workshop in downtown Santa Barbara. Over the next three weeks, she’ll be meeting the colorful cast of artists, both established pros and first-time amateurs, who are building floats to celebrate the coming of summer during the annual parade and festival on June 25.
Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution. Add to Favorites
×
Login
Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page
here to login for your Independent subscription
Not a member? Sign up
here.