There are many things puzzling in this life — jumbo shrimp, compassionate conservatism, my wife of 48 years — and late May added yet another conundrum.

The NRA held its yearly convention in Texas, where anyone over 18 years of age was free to walk about festooned with locked and loaded weapons, yet the NRA is using metal detectors to disarm conventioneers prior to entering the venue

At 76 years of age, I remain puzzled and confused.