Our Founding Fathers were idealistic, educated men, but they were human. For some of their actions, follow the money. Most of them were slave owners or benefited from the slave trade.

We have to recognize the true history of Second Amendment and understand its complicated writing. The Second Amendment was enacted to protect the safety of slave owners in case of slave revolt. All white males were required to bear arms, and when a bell rang announcing a slave revolt, they had to grab a musket — there’s your militias — and go to protect the slave owner. The slave states could not rely on federal government to send troops to put down slave revolt.

The Second Amendment has nothing to do with self-protection or fear of big government.