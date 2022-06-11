Letters

More than Condolences

By Allen DeForrest, Santa Ynez
Sat Jun 11, 2022 | 9:25am

Thoughts and prayers, moments of silence, candlelight vigils. A few days of political shouting matches. No change. Reset for the next round of thoughts and prayers. We are reluctant to set aside the Senate filibuster and pass the overwhelmingly supported legislation to ban military-grade assault weapons and enact thorough background reviews.

We the people have allowed the minority more than a seat at the table. We have given them power over the majority.

Time to ask the Senate to do more than offer condolences to grieving families.

Sat Jun 11, 2022 | 19:41pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/06/11/more-than-condolences/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.