More than Condolences

Thoughts and prayers, moments of silence, candlelight vigils. A few days of political shouting matches. No change. Reset for the next round of thoughts and prayers. We are reluctant to set aside the Senate filibuster and pass the overwhelmingly supported legislation to ban military-grade assault weapons and enact thorough background reviews.

We the people have allowed the minority more than a seat at the table. We have given them power over the majority.

Time to ask the Senate to do more than offer condolences to grieving families.