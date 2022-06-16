Lompoc City Fire Mourns the Loss of Retired Fire Chief Gerald (Jerry) Kuras

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Lompoc Fire Department learned of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Gerald (Jerry) Kuras.

Jerry retired as Battalion Chief in 2011 after more than 36 years of service with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. In 2017, he came out of retirement when he was hired with Lompoc. He served the Lompoc Fire Department from 2017 to 2020. Jerry was well known in the community and deeply appreciated by all the friends and “family” he made over the years. He was a man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people.

The Lompoc Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their family members and express their sincerest condolences to his friends and family.