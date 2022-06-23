Obstetrician Support Needed

I am a resident of Santa Barbara, and Dr. Melissa Drake was my obstetrician since 2017. Her care was all that I could ask for in an OB. She went way above and beyond for me, and I felt so so safe with her. I have seen how difficult her job was due to the fact that she got very little support from other OBs in town, and Cottage was not supportive of her as well.

This has been going on since the ’90s, and we are sick of it! We need to make change. Please keep this story going.

We need help to make change for woman’s health in S.B.