Letters

Obstetrician Support Needed

By Brittany Coventry, S.B.
Thu Jun 23, 2022 | 2:33pm

I am a resident of Santa Barbara, and Dr. Melissa Drake was my obstetrician since 2017. Her care was all that I could ask for in an OB. She went way above and beyond for me, and I felt so so safe with her. I have seen how difficult her job was due to the fact that she got very little support from other OBs in town, and Cottage was not supportive of her as well.

This has been going on since the ’90s, and we are sick of it! We need to make change. Please keep this story going.

We need help to make change for woman’s health in S.B.

Thu Jun 23, 2022 | 23:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/06/23/obstetrician-support-needed/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.