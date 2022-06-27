90th Annual Children’s Fiesta Parade Now Accepting Entries

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting entry forms for Children’s Fiesta Parade participation. The parade, to be held on Saturday, August 6, is now in its 90th year, and has been a community tradition for generations. Each year, new families join families who have proudly participated in the Children’s Fiesta Parade for more than five generations.

Parents, families, and friends create and decorate their own floats, carts and wagons for their children. There are no motorized or battery-operated vehicles used in the parade; only foot power is allowed. Children and parents typically dress in colorful Spanish and Mexican costumes, often bringing chickens, goats, ponies, dogs and other small animals with them to add to the fun. An entry can be one family of three, a family of siblings and all the cousins, an entire neighborhood, dance schools or special clubs or groups. There is room for every child in the parade, and there is no cost to participate.

The public is invited to celebrate this time honored tradition on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. on Cabrillo Boulevard at Garden Street; the parade ends at Cabrillo Boulevard and Calle Puerto Vallarta, where each child participating will receive an ice cream treat.

Ice cream for Children’s Fiesta Parade participants is generously provided by MarBorg Industries.

How to Sign Up:

Families wishing to participate must complete the online application form by Friday, July 8 at https://forms.santabarbaraca.gov/f/1g97fijuqr01. For more information, please call (805) 897-2652.

Social Media Updates:

Stay informed and join the Parks and Recreation Facebook page to get the latest Children’s Fiesta Parade details and connect with others attending the event.