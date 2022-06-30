Parking Prices Up

The price for public parking is going up a dollar beginning July 1. There is a sign at the parking lot at the corner of Chapala and Carrillo streets.

This seems outrageous just as the price of gasoline is at an all-time high and it seems that the country is going into a recession. I go to Gold’s Gym and while they allow the first hour and 15 minutes free, any time after that will cost $2.50.

Also, there are no parking attendants at the stations. This means that if people need to pay with cash or if they lose their tickets, they are out of luck.

How much does the city get in parking currently? How much goes into paying for the cost of paying for wages and salaries for parking attendants?

Will this impact the downtown businesses and will S.B. residents be going downtown, especially during the winter when there are fewer tourists who frequent the downtown businesses? When was this increase passed and why at a time when California gas prices are leading the nation?

This increase is another Santa Barbara self-inflicted wound on the economy.