Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Employees and Congratulates Promotee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Wednesday, June 30, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new employees and congratulated one promotee. In a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members; Utility Worker James Arcilla, Social Services Worker Cheryle Robinson and Administrative Office Professionals Marita Bisquera, Jarad Nogle and Arthur Ponce.

During the welcoming, Sheriff Brown shared the Golden Rule of Good Law Enforcement and Corrections. He said “After each and every encounter with a citizen, inmate, or co-worker, ask yourself, “If I was that person, would I honestly feel as though I had been treated fairly, courteously and professionally?” If the answer is yes, you’re doing a good job. If the answer is no, reflect on what was missing and make it right the next time.”

Next, Sheriff Brown congratulated Kristina Miller on her promotion to Crime Scene Technician and said “The caliber and quality of our people is such that the competition for promotion is always very tough. Those who emerge successfully from this rigorous process are to be congratulated, and that is what today is all about.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement, please visit SBSheriff.org for more information on how to join our team.