Upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations in the Santa Barbara Area

As the Fourth of July approaches, a full slate of activities are planned in and around the Santa Barbara area for locks and weekend visitors. While a return to celebrating in pre-pandemic fashion is expected, several city and state agencies are reminding citizens about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the increased risk of wildfires and personal injury.

Captain Scott Safechuck from the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County said that the so-called “Safe and Sane” fireworks widely available across the state are still illegal in Santa Barbara County, although some cities have their own local guidelines. “Fireworks put us all at risk,” he said. “Especially during our current dry, high-fire-season conditions.”

Santa Barbara’s annual seaside fireworks show can be viewed from Stearns Wharf, which will be hosting a day’s worth of Fourth festivities. | Credit: Courtesy

Safechuck also said that children and teens are most vulnerable to injuries, and reminded residents to keep their pets safe at home. “Pets have very sensitive ears and the booms and bangs associated with a fireworks display can be quite uncomfortable, particularly to dogs,” he said.

Below is a list of some of the events throughout the Santa Barbara area:

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s seaside fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. and can be viewed all along Cabrillo Boulevard and from Stearns Wharf, where a free, all-day Fourth of July celebration will begin with a cannon firing at noon, face painting at 2 p.m., and live music by Area 51 at 4 p.m.

Santa Barbara residents are invited to bring picnic chairs and blankets for the “Star Spangled Fourth of July Concert” at the Sunken Gardens. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will present a patriotic concert from the local Prime Time Band. The free show will begin at 5 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Running Association is inviting hikers, runners, and walkers for a July 4 scenic trails race with an ocean view at Elings Park (1298 Las Positas Rd.). There will be a 5K starting at 8 a.m., and a 1.25-mile “Junior Race” at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $20-$40, with proceeds benefiting youth running programs and trail maintenance at the park.

Goleta

With no fireworks at Girsh Park this year, Goleta residents can enjoy an Old Fashioned Fourth of July at The Stow House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include family-friendly activities such as tractor rides and face painting. There will also be vendors, food trucks, a cash bar, and an exhibit by the Central Coast Vintage Machinery Association.

Carpinteria

Carpinteria will be having its 25th Annual Rods and Roses Auto Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Linden Avenue. Shortly after the motor exhibit, the Independence Parade will be starting at 3:30 p.m. on Linden Avenue as well.

The Carpinteria Lions Club will be having a community barbecue at Lions Park (6197 Casitas Pass Rd.) on July 4 from 12-4 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children.

North County

Enjoy live music ranging from bluesy jazz to funky chart-toppers at the Red, White, and Blues Music Festival on Saturday, July 2, from 1-4 p.m. at the Buttonwood Farm Winery and Vineyard (1500 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang). Tickets are $55-$65, with food and drinks available. For info, call (805) 688-3032 or email info@buttonwoodwinery.com.

The Solvang Independence Day July Fourth Festivities begin with a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4 at First Street and Copenhagen Drive, with free family activities and a BBQ at Solvang Park (1630 Mission Dr.) until 6 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club is hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inés, featuring bounce houses, face painting, and food from G Brothers Smokehouse BBQ & Kettlecorn, The Birria Boyz, Doggy Door Hotdogs, and more. There will be live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Admission is $15, or free for children accompanied by adults.

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and All-Star Jamboree Band’s will host a free mini-concert “Sing Your Patriotic Heart Out!” The show is July 4 from 2-3 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Hall (1745 Mission Dr., Solvang)

Refugio Ranch is throwing a Fourth of July BBQ with Valley Piggery from 3-5 p.m. at the Refugio Ranch Tasting Room (2990 Grand Ave.) with prices ranging from $50-$75. For further information, call (805) 697-5289 or email cyndy@refugioranch.com.

Lompoc is hosting a Fourth of July Family Fun Day, starting with a patriotic bike parade at 11 a.m. starting at the Lompoc Veterans’ Memorial Building and arriving at Ryon Park for a picnic in the park. Live music from The Fossils, food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more. The free event will be from noon to 4 p.m.

