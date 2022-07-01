John Kelley is right on target: Resistance to climate action is purely political because scientists and economists the world over are well aware of —and have highly publicized — the consequences of a changing climate.

Climate change respects no political boundaries, however, and Republicans and Democrats alike are already experiencing increased heat, fires, droughts, and other extreme weather-related events, although disadvantaged communities are more likely to suffer from its adverse effects.

Scientists have told us that greenhouse gas emissions must be brought down rapidly to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and it is well documented that putting a price on carbon that reflects its true cost is one of the most essential tools for achieving this goal. Pairing the carbon fee with a dividend that offsets price increases, particularly for low- and moderate-income people, is a well thought out strategy that should be implemented immediately.