Breeze and Bonnie

Breeze

If there is such a thing as a beautiful boy kitten, Breeze is it!

He just arrived at the Montecito Pet Shop on the mesa and is looking for his forever home!

Breeze is a long-haired, gray tabby with looks that could kill. And he has a wonderful temperament to go right with it.

He was raised by one of our fosters from the time he was 2-3 weeks old after being found in a fire pit. A nice young man discovered the four kittens and reached out to RESQCATS for help.

Breeze is what we call an “instant gratification” kitten in that he will adjust in a new environment easily. He is a fun, playful kitten who knows no boundaries when it comes to love … and purring. I can guarantee he is going to bring a lot of joy, laughter, and love to his adopter!

Breeze has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He is also wormed, had his first FVRCP vaccination and is neutered and microchipped.

You can adopt him through RESQCATS at the Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Adoption hours are 10-5 every day and the number for the shop is (805) 965-6780. Don’t wait on this one!

Bonnie

Bonnie is a very social, spayed female dog who is about 1 year old and 50 pounds. She’s got the most adorable, one-of-a-kind look because she’s a Great Pyrenees and Bulldog mix.

She’s friendly with people and dogs of all sizes, and she’s housetrained. Bonnie is waiting for the right person or family to come to meet her and be her new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bonnie for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA. To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, message info@k-9pals.org, or sent mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.