Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Offers Tattoo Removal for Incarcerated People

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office launched an inmate tattoo removal program at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) Wednesday as part of a larger mission to help incarcerated people reintegrate into the community.

Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office

Dr. Bernard Weinstock performed the first round of tattoo removal treatments for an incarcerated individual at the jail on Wednesday, June 29. Doctors Weinstock and John Baeke attended special training on how to use the Tri-Beam laser tattoo removal machine, to make the program possible.

The tattoo removal program is meant to assist the Sheriff’s Office in the rehabilitation of those serving time in jail by removing tattoos or body art that may be deemed socially unacceptable and could hinder their ability to seek employment or reconnect with their community at large. The mission of the program is to remove these barriers and provide services to promote the reintegration process.

The NBJ Inmate Services Program will be offering these treatments for free, with appointments on a weekly basis, for incarcerated individuals who participate in rehabilitation programs, have no current discipline reports, and have a finalized sentence with sufficient confinement time to complete the tattoo removal process.

