Not Even Close

It was negligent for the Independent to print the letter from Jim Mannoia regarding the recent Supreme Court decision pertaining to a woman’s right to an abortion. Within his diatribe he expresses he believes late-terms abortions are wrong and further, that there are exceptions. Late-term is not even stipulated within this decree.

And further, exceptions will not to be justified even in the case of incest or rape. The tyranny that exists is with the conservative Supreme Court who disregard the majority consensus that for over 50 years women in this country women have had the right to decide the right to carry a pregnancy to term or not.

This is a private decision and not one to be legislated by the government. And for those providing abortion information to face consequences shows how botched this issue has become.

We must vote for a return to sanity in the fall.