A ‘Yes’ for SCOTUS

As a sometime contributor to the Independent, I was terribly disappointed to review the opinions recorded in “Reactions to the Overturn of Roe vs. Wade” — all the opinions printed were negative. Can any reasonable person believe these are the only opinions in our community?

I for one applaud the reversal. I believe late-term abortions are wrong. I believe this is not just an issue of a woman’s right to her body. There are, of course, exceptions, but when decisions lead to pregnancy, there are consequences,; it becomes a matter of the woman’s body and a child’s life.

I believe federalism has been undermined too often by federal overreach, and states should be free to set their standards. I doubt much will change in California, and for that I mourn the unnecessary death of thousands of unborn children. But we have gone way too far in our nation making too many choices into inalienable rights. My hat is off to SCOTUS, and the wisdom of our founders to insist on checks to the tyranny of the majority.