Support for Animals Reaches New Heights with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. Event

Community members have the opportunity to spend this Friday, July 15 “soaring and supporting” at a Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. community event benefiting Santa Barbara Humane.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is hosting a free event open to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m at Plaza Vera Cruz (110 E Cota St). Attendees will dine on tacos and learn about Santa Barbara Humane’s services while watching a spectacular trapeze show. There will even be opportunities for thrill-seeking attendees to try taking flight themselves, guided by their team of professionals.

Located in the dog-friendly urban greenery of Plaza Vera Cruz off of Cota St & Haley St., Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. provides aerial fitness opportunities for beginners to experts. Its exhilarating recreation is open to all ages, including a summer camp for kids going on now.

“Santa Barbara Trapeze Co is proud to partner with SB Humane for our July community event at Plaza Vera Cruz,” said co-owner Randy Kohn. “We were so flattered when the team ‘slid into our DMs’ and asked us if we were interested in a collaboration. We hope that this month’s event is the first of many and serves as a model for us to be agents of change and welcome more residents of Santa Barbara into our community.”

The evening’s festivities are all donation-based, with opportunities to make a contribution to Santa Barbara Humane throughout. Supporters can also give online at any time at sbhumane.givecloud.co/trapeze.

Partnerships like these are essential to Santa Barbara Humane’s mission: to be champions for animals and the people who love them. The organization serves as an open-admission shelter for the community, providing a safe place for homeless animals, regardless of age, health, or circumstance. Our conversation-based adoption approach helps match cats and dogs with new families, and access to affordable veterinary services and behavior advice helps keep countless animals in their homes.

Let the SBTC team know you’re joining them to fly high for the animals: tinyurl.com/trapezesbhumane.

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable, high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated with or funded by The Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.