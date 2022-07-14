Briefs

Homeless Encampment Fire Briefly Shuts Down Milpas On-Ramp

CalTrans District 5 Reported the Ramp for Hwy. 101 Was Reopened Shortly After Crews Arrived

Thu Jul 14, 2022 | 1:24pm

According to CalTrans District 5, a fire near the Northbound 101 Milpas on-ramp caused a closure for a brief period of time while city fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke in the area, though there were no reported injuries or structures damaged in the fire; there are homeless encampments nearby thought to be involved with the incident.

The call time was around 10:30 a.m., and CalTrans announced via Twitter that the ramp was reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

