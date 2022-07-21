Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

July 21, 2022



A Community Clinic

UC Santa Barbara will offer free vaccines to young children at an event in July

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — As a service to its own families and to the broader community beyond the campus, UC Santa Barbara’s Early Childhood Care and Education Services will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all children 6 months to 11 years old. The event is open to the public, and no ID or insurance is required.



The university is partnering with the California Department of Public Health to provide the free Moderna vaccines. The entire effort is supported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.



The clinic will take place at the Orfalea Family Children’s Center, 900 West Campus Lane. The first dose will be administered July 27 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; second doses will be given August 24 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registering online in advance at myturn.gov is recommended to minimize wait time, but walk-ins will also be accepted.