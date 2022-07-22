NYT Shoutout

Congrats to Nick Welsh on being mentioned (deservedly) in the New York Times column “For the Love of Sentences” as follows:

In The Santa Barbara Independent, Nick Welsh commented on proposals to make gun owners take out insurance policies: “Like Santa Claus, the industry knows if you’ve been bad or good and what risk you pose to become a mass shooter. They have the actuarial tables; they’ve run the odds. And maybe if you’re a 21-year-old male incel stewing in all your unrequited juices, they’ll simply deny coverage.” (Mark Flannery, Fullerton, Calif., and Lynn Carlisle, Santa Barbara, Calif.)