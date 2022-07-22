Sales Tax Not a Solution

The Goleta City Council needs to identify its financial problems and work to resolve them. Including a sales tax increase on the November ballot is not the solution.

The biggest financial debacle Goleta has is the Revenue Neutrality Agreement forced on our community to allow incorporation in 2002. Since then, Goleta has given Santa Barbara County more than 140 million dollars.

The City of Goleta is forced to give 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of property taxes to the County. Every year. Forever!

The City of Goleta does not need to raise its sales tax. It needs to end this indefensible Revenue Neutrality Agreement.