Channel Islands Professor Announces Bid for SBCC Board of Trustees Seat

Charlotte Gullap-Moore | Credit: Courtesy

California State University Channel Islands professor and doctor of nursing practice Charlotte Gullap-Moore announced Tuesday that she will be running for the soon-to-be-vacant Area 1 seat for Santa Barbara City College’s Board of Trustees in the upcoming November 2022 election.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for SBCC Trustee,” Gullap-Moore said. “SBCC is one of the true gems of California higher education, and now is the time to push to even greater heights. As an educator, healthcare provider, and a product of the community college system, I look forward to bringing my experience and leadership to the SBCC Trustees. I know our district well, and I look forward to representing the needs of the students and the needs of the community.”

Gullap-Moore is running for Area 1 — representing Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria — looking to replace trustee and former board president Peter Haslund, who has been a member of the college’s Board of Trustees since 2010. Haslund has said he plans on retiring after his third term, leaving the field wide open for new candidates.

There are three more seats that will be up for grabs this election cycle: Area 5 (Mission Canyon), currently held by trustee Marsha Croninger; Area 6 (Isla Vista), currently held by board vice president Jonathan Abboud; and Area 7 (Santa Barbara), currently held by current board president Kate Parker. Gullap-Moore is the only candidate that has officially announced a run in the upcoming election.

Originally from Philadelphia, Gullap-Moore spent two years at a community college before transferring to Temple University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). She is also a board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, and earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, she has been teaching at CSUCI and has spent the past two decades delivering primary care and chronic pain management in Santa Barbara. For 12 years, she has been CEO of her own company, Moore on Health.

As Chair of the Santa Barbara Community Development & Human Resource Committee, part-time faculty lecturer at the Goleta Extension Nursing Program, and boardmember of both Planned Parenthood Central Coast California and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Gallup-Moore hopes to advocate for education and health-care-related legislation at the state and federal level, “particularly for bills that affect women, students, and protected classes.”

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.