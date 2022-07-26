Rocks Block Parking

I’ve been a resident since 2003 and have enjoyed hiking the Hot Springs trail for many years. Hiking in this area provides me with a sense of peace, and I appreciate the vistas of the surrounding foothills and coastline.

Large boulders haphazardly placed are blocking public parking along the road. It is both unreasonable and unfair to make it so difficult to access a public trail and a recreational opportunity. I hope the ill-natured decision to prevent people from accessing the Hot Springs trail will be overturned.

Let’s keep public trails available to all, as intended.