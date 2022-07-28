Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 18-Year-Old for Attempted Burglary

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident for attempted burglary on Monday, July 25.

At around 4:12 a.m., deputies responded to the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Orcutt in response to a report of suspicious individuals attempting to open the windows and doors of residencies, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with one of the individuals, Adrian Buelna, by the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane.

Buelna was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot, with the other suspects involved still at large after deputies and a K-9 unit searched the area. Deputies recovered property that was in the possession of the 18-year-old, which likely came from vehicles or residences in the area, according to Zick.

Buelna was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for obstruction, burglary, and conspiracy. His bail is set at $50,000.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.