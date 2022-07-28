Santa Barbara Symphony welcomes new Development Manager, Juli Askew

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(July 28, 2022) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Symphony is pleased to announce that Juli Askew has been promoted to Development Manager of the Santa Barbara Symphony, to lead the organization’s development efforts.

A beloved member of The Symphony team, Askew has been instrumental in the success of all of its special events. With attention to relationships and personal touch, she has a gift for making patrons and donors feel special and appreciated. Her tenacity, creativity, and commitment will continue this season in this expanded role, where she’ll oversee critical donor appeals, seven distinct events celebrating the Symphony’s 70th Anniversary, and much more.

“I am thrilled to help people celebrate life through The Symphony’s music and the joy and sense of connection it brings to people of all ages!” said Askew. “It is inspiring to see first-hand the real impact that donations from individuals, local businesses, and foundations have on our organization, and the great things we’re able to achieve as a direct result.”

A native of Santa Barbara, Askew is a seasoned development professional with expertise in fundraising and special events. Known for her deep relationships in the community and her charisma, enthusiasm, and attention to detail, Askew brings people together to make a great impact. “As The Symphony embarks on its 70th Anniversary season, Juli is cultivating and expanding deep, authentic relationships with our community and creating lasting impact.” shared Kathryn R Martin, President, and CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Askew has worked with many local and national nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara including Arthritis Foundation, Sansum Clinic, UCSB Arts & Lectures, National Kidney Foundation, and United Way. She has produced memorable events such as the First Annual Kidney Walk, Walk to Cure Arthritis, and with a team of community volunteers Taste of the Town.

Juli graduated Cum Laude from the College of Santa Fe, with a bachelor’s degree in Costume Design.

About the Santa Barbara Symphony

Celebrating its 70th Anniversary, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration – all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. Through his charismatic leadership, this globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 10,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While The Symphony continues to evolve, its mission to bring joy, engagement, and connection remain steadfast pillars and were evident in the organization’s ability to thrive during the pandemic including the historic announcement that board chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R Martin join Nir Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.