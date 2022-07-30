Farewell, Santa Barbara

I came here from Belfast, Ireland, by way of London because I met a beautiful young California girl. She asked me to come experience West L.A., Beverly Hills, Sunset Boulevard, the Troubadour, the Whiskey, in the early 1970s.

We got married, came to S.B., and loved, worked, and lived for 48 years. Sadly, she passed six months ago and then our beautiful dog a month ago. So with the love and support of my great family, I have decided to go back to Belfast, back to the mothership.

I want to thank everyone I’ve loved, crossed paths with, and worked for. I wish you all the best and please wish me luck.