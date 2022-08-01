In Love with Romanti-Ezer

Once upon a time when I first moved to Santa Barbara I came across this old little hut of a building that was called Romanti-Ezer. It was owned by a sweet married couple who had the restaurant for more than 10 years. I remember loving the food from my very first bite. I used to volunteer at the Jewish Federation and walked from the federation building to that diner.

I remember feeling a twinge of guilt every time I ordered from Romanti-Ezer, but I ended up not caring once I have taken a bite of the pillowy gooey cheese of the glorious pupusas. They are so good, and I love the tang from the slaw that comes with the dish. When the restaurant closed, my heart broke a little.

But then I discovered they are still existing in a food truck: I cheered! Knowing that the husband-and-wife duo are still in business warms my heart.

I recently went to the food truck and lo and behold there was a line of hungry medical workers and neighbors there waiting to be fed. One EMT worker was a regular and said he always orders the California burrito with the french fries inside the pillowy tortilla. I also saw a couple of hospital workers who work in the radiology waiting in line to get the asana tacos.

My mother and I ordered several different dishes that tempted us. I ordered the birria tacos with the consume that a fellow customer highly recommended and it was indeed perfection. I also ordered a chicken torta and a vegetarian burrito for my mom. The chicken was tender, the cheese was nice and oozy. The burrito was filled with fresh and simple ingredients.

I feel this food truck should get more credit for what it does for our small town and our essential workers. I hope they will make pupusas again so I can eat them again with relish.