Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver

A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. Authorities transported the victim to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The suspected driver, 31-year-old Angela Rose Cline, was arrested in the nearby area and was reportedly found to be driving under the influence. Cline is being held at the Northern Branch Jail, with her bail set at $100,000. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

