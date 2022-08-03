Old Spanish Days – Fiesta: Road Closures, Parking Enforcement & Public Safety Reminders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 3, 2022

Santa Barbara Police would like to remind the community about important information and safety topics during the Fiesta celebration.

Fiesta Police Presence –

Santa Barbara Police are expecting a large influx of people into the City during this week for the Old Spanish Days-Fiesta annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and waterfront.

There will also be additional traffic patrols throughout the city starting Wednesday, August 3, through Sunday, August 7, 2022. These Officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and DUIs throughout the week. We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws. Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1.

No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public –

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a Promenade, it is important to remember it is still a public thoroughfare and open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any public street or sidewalk.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley. Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city while in public per Municipal Code 9.20.020. Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke-free” city to protect the health, safety and well-being for all.

A map of road closures for the Fiesta Children’s Parade | Credit: Onalisa Hoodes

Parking Enforcement –

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed zones and red zones will be enforced throughout the city during this week.

Exception: Time Enforcement Only: Friday, August 5, 2022, 6:00 am – 6:00 pm, Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade (see map):

All other parking rules and regulations (red zones, white zones, handicap, etc.) will be enforced in this area. This no timed enforcement parking zone includes primarily the west beach neighborhood & funk zone:

Northern most point – US 101

Southern – Cabrillo Blvd.

Eastern – Garden Street

Western – Castillo Street

If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period of time, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, harbor, beach, or waterfront lots.

Waterfront, harbor, and beach parking lots will still require payment for parking.

No Parking Areas –

Friday, August 5, 2022, 6:00 am – 6:00 pm:

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo & Corona Del Mar.

Castillo Street – between West Montecito Street & Cabrillo Blvd.

Saturday, August 6, 2022, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm:

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Garden Street & South Milpas Street.

A map of the no timed parking enforcement zone. | Credit: Onalisa Hoodes

Street Closures for Parades –

Expect heavy traffic delays during this time . Please plan accordingly to accommodate for this event.

The following major roadways will be closed to all vehicles starting at the specified dates and times below:

Friday, August 5, 2022:

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will occur on Friday, August 5, 2022, on Cabrillo Blvd. Street closures will start around 6:00 am. Roads will start to be opened at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 4:00 pm).

6:00 am Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street & State Street (restricted to local traffic only, no vehicles starting at 11:00 am)

Castillo Street – between Cabrillo Blvd. & West Montecito Street

300 block of West Mason Street

Shoreline Drive – between Castillo Street & Loma Alta Drive

11:00 am Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street & Corona Del Mar (buses, taxies, and local deliveries needing access to this area will be permitted until 11:30 am)

South Milpas Street – between Calle Puerto Vallarta (adjacent to the baseball field) to Cabrillo Blvd.

Other adjoining roadways connected to these major roads mentioned above will also be closed at this time. See attached map.

12:00 pm – Fiesta Parade Begins

4:00 pm – Roads re-opened (approximate)

Saturday, August 6, 2022:

The Old Spanish Days Children’s Parade will occur Saturday, August 6, 2022, on Cabrillo Blvd. Street closures will start around 8:00 am. Roads will start to be opened at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 12:00 pm).

8:00 am Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Garden Street & South Milpas Street

10:00 am – Fiesta Children’s Parade begins

12:00 pm – Roads re-opened (approximate)