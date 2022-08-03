BREAKING | First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Santa Barbara County
Letters

Smoke Free

By Sharon Bifano RN, MS, CEASE Co-Chair
Wed Aug 03, 2022 | 1:21pm

To Dr. Mary Ferris:

Thank you so much for writing to the editor of the Independent regarding the advertisement of Camel cigarettes. As an RN for the Santa Barbara Public Health Department and Co-Chair of CEASE (Coalition Engaged in A Smokefree Effort), I too was shocked and disappointed to see the ad.

The Independent’s response to your letter proves what Margaret Mead said: “One person can make a difference.” CEASE commends the Independent for responding quickly and agreeing to adjust their advertising guidelines regarding tobacco.

Thu Aug 04, 2022 | 01:48am
https://www.independent.com/2022/08/03/smoke-free/

