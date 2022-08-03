Smoke Free

To Dr. Mary Ferris:

Thank you so much for writing to the editor of the Independent regarding the advertisement of Camel cigarettes. As an RN for the Santa Barbara Public Health Department and Co-Chair of CEASE (Coalition Engaged in A Smokefree Effort), I too was shocked and disappointed to see the ad.

The Independent’s response to your letter proves what Margaret Mead said: “One person can make a difference.” CEASE commends the Independent for responding quickly and agreeing to adjust their advertising guidelines regarding tobacco.