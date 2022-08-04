Annie Fire in Foothills Above Goleta

Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria-Summerland, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped Phos-Check and water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.

Called the Annie Fire and reported to be near the 1700 block of Glen Annie Road, the blaze was burning away from the City of Goleta, said County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck. Very little wind was blowing and although temperatures were warm, a good amount of humidity was in the air — all of which help fire suppression, he said.

The fire was just above the county-Los Padres National Forest border and started in grassy brushlands. Firefighters were getting a good handle on the blaze, which was at seven acres, Safechuck said at around 4 p.m.

According to Los Padres Forest Service spokesperson Andrew Madsen, the cause of the blaze was undetermined.

#AnnieFire– UPDATE- FF's work on knocking down flames on the east flank of the fire.

