Skew to Girls?

Based on the photo ads in the After-School Activity Guide last week (July 28-August 4 issue), boys aren’t nearly as represented (welcome?) in these programs as girls are.

This is not a criticism of the Indy, and I didn’t go searching for this skew; I just noticed it. Maybe some of these organizations can update their assumptions and depict boys bonding, laughing, and creating too.

My concept is not to diminish girls (we’ve waited long enough for a seat at the table), but to invite varied expressions of maleness as well so parents can select positive enrichments for their daughters and sons. The notable exception to my criticism is the ads for the musical arts.

If, however, one takes a look at the cover and the double spread that introduces the section, it appears that girls are encouraged to try everything, while boys have narrow lanes.

Varied images of joyful empowered boyhood (together with or apart from the girls) would be an upgrade and may set the tone for more equitable future partnerships with all these fantastic girls.