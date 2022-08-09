Rep. Carbajal Invites Community Members to Attend First Public Discussion on Future of Diablo Canyon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo, CA – Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal issued a public invitation for citizens across the Central Coast to attend the first public meeting discussing the future of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant this upcoming Friday evening.

The Joint-Agency workshop on California’s energy needs and the future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, sponsored jointly by the California Energy Commission, California Independent System Operator, and the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, will be hosted virtually this Friday, August 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“I am pleased to see the Governor’s office recognize that discussions about the future of energy production on the Central Coast must be had with the input of the Central Coast, and look forward to hearing the feedback that our community has at Friday’s workshop,” said Congressman Carbajal. “Earlier that day, I will be in Washington to help advance the largest climate and clean energy legislation in U.S. history, but I know that without cooperation at the state and local level, we will not fully realize our potential as a region to lead the clean energy revolution to come. We must continue to work towards a solution that does not jeopardize our energy reliability nor endanger future clean energy ventures like our first-in-the-West offshore wind project.”

Attendees can join the workshop via Zoom or by calling toll-free at (888) 475-4499, and when prompted, enter the Webinar ID 918 1465 6022 and passcode DCPP.

Attendees interested a public comment can attend the workshop or submit written comments before August 19, 2022. Instructions for submitting comment can be found here.

Rep. Carbajal has repeatedly advocated for discussions on the temporary renewal of Diablo Canyon to include public input from the Central Coast communities he represents.

Last month, he called for a clear roadmap for the potential extension of Diablo Canyon’s lifespan, including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s relicensing process, before any final decision is made on pursuing a change to the sunset agreement.

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.