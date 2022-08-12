Pluto and King

Pluto

Credit: Courtesy

Pluto is a one good-looking tabby boy. And his huge round eyes surrounded with the purr-fect eyeliner make him especially handsome.

His luck turned around recently … and for the better. Pluto was one of EIGHT kittens stuffed in a box and left in a shopping cart behind a Walmart in McFarland, CA. And it was over 100 degrees! Just imagine that and the fear he must have felt.

Pluto has become a little purring machine … so get ready to turn down the volume. He is just a little sweetheart and has been waiting for a while to find his person!

Pluto has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He has had his first deworming and FVRCP vaccination. He is also neutered and micro-chipped.

He can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805) 965-6780 and adoption hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day!

King

Credit: Courtesy

King is a friendly, happy, lovable neutered boy that is about 2 years old and 64 pounds. The best description of him is that he is an adorable, chunky hunk of love in the body of a dog whose ancestry may likely include American Staffordshire and American Bulldog. King is waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting King for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, contact info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.