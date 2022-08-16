Garden Pollutants

I wonder what year the ban against gasoline-powered leaf blowers was passed in Santa Barbara? I wonder why we continue to allow our gardeners to use gasoline-powered tools when we are facing the devastating effects of a rapidly warming planet due to fossil fuel use?

Do these tools have emission controls like cars, or do they produce more pollutants than cars? I wonder why our gardeners don’t adopt electric garden tools?

I wonder what it takes to make meaningful changes? Climate change aside, wouldn’t it be nice to have neighborhoods that aren’t pumped full of foul deadly fumes every day?

Editor’s Note: The city banned gas-powered blowers in 1997.