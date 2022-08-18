Teacher in the Making

Credit: Courtesy

Name: Melea Maglalang

Title: News Intern

When and how did you get interested in journalism? I initially got into journalism when I was in high school. I’ve always loved writing, but I found a real connection to journalism when I realized how much I loved listening to people talk about their own passions through the articles I would write. The happiness I see in people when they have the opportunity to share their stories is one of my favorite parts of journalism.

You’ve written for the Daily Nexus. What was your proudest piece for them? One of my favorite pieces was a feature on the I.V. Rec and Park District, which highlighted their recent efforts to revitalize a healthy and active community. I loved working on this story because the parks are something which I think the residents really take for granted, especially after speaking with IVRPD and learning about how much work goes on behind the scenes to put on these events. It’s one of the first pieces that really made me feel connected to my community here.

What’s your dream job after you graduate? I hope to be a writing teacher. It makes me sad to hear when someone calls themselves a “bad writer,” because I truly believe everyone has the potential to develop the skill — it’s just the way education has framed writing as something to be evaluated rather than experienced. I love writing so much, and it has had such a positive impact on my life just through the community I’ve found in the field, so I wish to foster similar experiences for future generations.

