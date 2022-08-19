Briefs

Woman Hospitalized After Bicycle Crash in Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County Fire Responds, Injured Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Fri Aug 19, 2022 | 2:44pm

A 45-year-old woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday with a head injury following a serious bicycle crash in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on a stretch of road off Ballard Canyon popular among road cyclists. According to Safechuck, the single bike accident was reported and the injured woman was transported by ambulance to an air support helicopter before being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities release no further information regarding the woman’s identity or condition.

