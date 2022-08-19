Woman Hospitalized After Bicycle Crash in Santa Ynez Valley

A 45-year-old woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday with a head injury following a serious bicycle crash in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on a stretch of road off Ballard Canyon popular among road cyclists. According to Safechuck, the single bike accident was reported and the injured woman was transported by ambulance to an air support helicopter before being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities release no further information regarding the woman’s identity or condition.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.