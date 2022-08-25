‘Indy’ Kid Gets Hitched

Credit: Jessany Hope Photography

Delaney Fruin, daughter of longtime Indy sales rep Camille Cimini Fruin, got married last month under the oaks of Godric Grove at the top of Elings Park. We caught up with her about the big day.

Congrats! The wedding looked beautiful. Tell us a little about you and your partner. Thanks! Elings Park really is the best spot for a wedding — so special. Jad and I are both from Santa Barbara, and we met there toward the end of high school. We live in Los Angeles now (but visit S.B. all the time!). I’m a recruiter at a private equity firm, and Jad is a technology consultant at a large firm.

What were your favorite moments? What are you going to remember in 20 years? When looking back on our wedding, I think our favorite part will have been getting all of our best friends and family together in one place to celebrate with us. The ceremony and writing our own vows were also very special. Other highlights from the wedding day also included our fabulous bar (shout-out to Riviera Sips) and delicious wood-fired pizza from Lucca Truck.

What went wrong (because something always does!) and how did it all work out? The only thing that didn’t go as planned was running out of time to do the rounds and say hello to our guests at dinner. The day completely flew by, and there were a lot of people we didn’t even get to see!

