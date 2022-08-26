CDC Loosens COVID Guidelines for Schools, Recommends Masking If Exposed

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) updated its recommendations regarding mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 classrooms earlier this month, loosening many restrictions and mainly leaving decision-making to local governments or individuals.

Regarding masking, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking for anyone living in an area where COVID transmission levels are high. The most recent weekly COVID-19 summary from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, from the week of August 11, stated there is a “high level of virus transmission in the community.”

In the Santa Barbara Unified School District, masks are recommended but not mandatory, and students will also no longer need to quarantine themselves if they have been exposed to the virus. Instead, the CDC advises anyone exposed to wear a mask for at least 10 days and get tested.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms, such as a sore throat or fever, is advised to go home immediately and get tested, and anyone who tests positive should stay home for at least five days to isolate.

The CDC also no longer recommends routine testing unless transmission levels in the community are high. If transmission levels are high, the organization advises testing for high-risk activities such as sports, theater, and band.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.