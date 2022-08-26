Icarus, Leo, and Clarissa

Icarus

Hey, friends! I’m Icarus, and I need your help. I have recently been informed that I am overweight. The words “chonky” and “impressively large” may have been (rudely) thrown around. I have also been told that since I’m only 6 years old, and I want to live a long, happy, healthy life, I need to lose weight.

That’s where you come in. I’m looking for a weight-loss partner or someone who is super healthy and will teach me their ways. The point is, I want someone to adopt me and help me lose some of this weight. In return for your help, I will love you forever. I am friendly and outgoing, and I promise I will do everything I can to make your life a little brighter. So what do you say? Can you be my Jenny Craig? If so, please email adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today!

P.S. I know you’re thinking, “Icarus, you don’t look that big in your photo!” And you’re totally right. But that’s because your boy knows how to find a good angle. The truth is, I weigh 92 lbs!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. All services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Leo is an Abyssynian and American-mix Guinea pig. This makes his handsome tri-colored coat part swirly and part smooth, which is really fun to pet! Leo arrived at BUNS as a very shy, cautious boy, but we have seen him steadily gain confidence and come out of hiding… to claim his share of the hand-feeding going on! If you want a grateful, gentle, and super cute companion, then Leo is your boy!

If you love the mini-lop bunnies, then Clarissa will charm you. She is beautiful, gentle, and has a quiet dignity. She is royalty placed in a rough and tumble environment but taking it all in stride. Clarissa knows she is meant for better than shelter life and is waiting very patiently for her family to find her. Will YOU be that lucky family?

Come soon to meet Leo and Clarissa. All rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is at 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, open weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

