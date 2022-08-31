Notification of Extreme Fire Weather 08/31-9/06
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the
Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are notifying the public of predicted County
of Santa Barbara wide spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and predicted
south coast Sundowner Winds.
Predicted Weather:
South Coast
Temperatures 80-90’s F
Relative Humidity 15-25%
Winds (sustained) 35+ Mph Sundowner Winds
The California Office of Emergency Services is funding the Santa Barbara County Op.
Area fire departments/partnership with up-staffed personnel and resources for County wide
response in addition to the Op. Area response levels. Beginning this evening at 6pm the
following locations are resource staging points for the predicted weather for the next
several days.
Fire Resources/Up-Staffing Mobilization Areas (8/31 Starting at 6pm for the next 72 hrs.)
Gaviota: SBC Crew 12, SBC Dozer 23, SBC Water Tender 38
Goleta: Strike Team 1521C CRP B64, SMR E305, LMP E351, CRP E361, STB E374, and MTO E391SB: 1 Additional Duty Chief, Logistics Section Chief
Although the National Weather Service has not issued a “Red Flag Warning” for the South
Coast of Santa Barbara we do predict “Flirting with Red Flag Conditions”. The alignment
of topography, winds, temperatures, and low humidity can influence large scale, fast
moving, and extreme fire behavior.
The public is encouraged to remain in a “Ready State” (Ready, Set, Go!) throughout the
predicted weather period. We are informing the public to take appropriate precautions.
These precautions include, but are not limited to the following:
• Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911.
• Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame producing machinery in
hazardous grass or brush areas.
• Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your
neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do
so immediately.
• Register for alerts at ReadySBC.org.
• Follow Twitter @FireInfo or @EliasonMike.
• Visit SBCfire.com- Ready, Set, Go! https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go/
• Limit outside strenuous activities (Hiking!)
• Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.
• Insure children and pets are not unattended in vehicles.