Notification of Extreme Fire Weather 08/31-9/06

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, The Operational Area (Op. Area), and the

Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association are notifying the public of predicted County

of Santa Barbara wide spread heat wave, high temperatures, low humidity, and predicted

south coast Sundowner Winds.

Predicted Weather:

South Coast

Temperatures 80-90’s F

Relative Humidity 15-25%

Winds (sustained) 35+ Mph Sundowner Winds

The California Office of Emergency Services is funding the Santa Barbara County Op.

Area fire departments/partnership with up-staffed personnel and resources for County wide

response in addition to the Op. Area response levels. Beginning this evening at 6pm the

following locations are resource staging points for the predicted weather for the next

several days.



Fire Resources/Up-Staffing Mobilization Areas (8/31 Starting at 6pm for the next 72 hrs.)

Gaviota: SBC Crew 12, SBC Dozer 23, SBC Water Tender 38

Goleta: Strike Team 1521C CRP B64, SMR E305, LMP E351, CRP E361, STB E374, and MTO E391SB: 1 Additional Duty Chief, Logistics Section Chief



Although the National Weather Service has not issued a “Red Flag Warning” for the South

Coast of Santa Barbara we do predict “Flirting with Red Flag Conditions”. The alignment

of topography, winds, temperatures, and low humidity can influence large scale, fast

moving, and extreme fire behavior.

The public is encouraged to remain in a “Ready State” (Ready, Set, Go!) throughout the

predicted weather period. We are informing the public to take appropriate precautions.

These precautions include, but are not limited to the following:

• Report any sign of smoke immediately to your local fire department by calling 911.

• Use extreme caution when operating spark or flame producing machinery in

hazardous grass or brush areas.

• Have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from your

neighborhood. If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials, do

so immediately.

• Register for alerts at ReadySBC.org.

• Follow Twitter @FireInfo or @EliasonMike.

• Visit SBCfire.com- Ready, Set, Go! https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go/

• Limit outside strenuous activities (Hiking!)

• Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.

• Insure children and pets are not unattended in vehicles.